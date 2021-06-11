Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.80. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,233. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.