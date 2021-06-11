Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

