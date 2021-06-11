Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,513,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $11,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

