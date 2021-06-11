Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post sales of $22.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Athenex reported sales of $40.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $126.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Laidlaw reduced their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $1,783,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $472.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

