Zacks: Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $68.89. 398,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,588. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

