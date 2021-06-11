Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.38). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

