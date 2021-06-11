Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.63 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.30.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $135,262.50. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $662,010. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.