Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

NYSE:TTC opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81. The Toro has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Toro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

