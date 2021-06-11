Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Buy

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.