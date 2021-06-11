Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $306,810.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,175,596 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.