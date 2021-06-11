Zilliqa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $130.27 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $130.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00129694 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.00699265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,663,440,237 coins and its circulating supply is 11,371,973,084 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

