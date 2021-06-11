Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

