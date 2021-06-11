Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.64.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,395. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 704.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

