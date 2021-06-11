zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €226.86 ($266.89).

ZO1 stock opened at €245.80 ($289.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €246.82. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.87.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

