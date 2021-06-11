Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $10,239,711.96 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.91. 3,515,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.43. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Zscaler by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

