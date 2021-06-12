-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

RAMP traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. 6,966,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.