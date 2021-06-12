$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million.

EXFO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. 1,137,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $527,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.