-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $234.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

