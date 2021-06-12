-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,073. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

