$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AGTI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti stock remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 318,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,155. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.