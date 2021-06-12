-$0.23 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 494,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,515. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

