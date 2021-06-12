$0.30 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 727,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,176. The firm has a market cap of $518.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.63. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

