-$0.32 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762 in the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. 719,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

