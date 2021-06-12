$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMST stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.83. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

