-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.49). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.40. 1,321,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

