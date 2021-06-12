-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.50). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

