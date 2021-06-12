-$0.71 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

Several research firms have commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BCYC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $225,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,639 shares of company stock worth $4,507,878. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

