$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 243,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.50. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

