$0.88 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.91. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 534,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,122. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.