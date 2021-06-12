-$0.99 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.