-$0.99 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

