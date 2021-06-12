$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

