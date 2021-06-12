-$1.05 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

