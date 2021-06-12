$1.06 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($5.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,112. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $94.49.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

