$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

VMC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.24. 766,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

