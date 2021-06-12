$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.42. 4,097,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

