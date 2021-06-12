10,093 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 347,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 157.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 138,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

