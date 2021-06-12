$11.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the lowest is $11.15 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.55 billion to $48.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.60. 2,641,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,360. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

