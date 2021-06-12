111 (NASDAQ:YI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-470.10 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ YI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 144,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $769.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.82. 111 has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

About 111

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

