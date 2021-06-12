1,253 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $334.10 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.73. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

