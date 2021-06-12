13,472 Shares in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

