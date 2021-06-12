14,046 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

