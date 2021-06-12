$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.80 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $71.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 669,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,520. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

