17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.21. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 21,538 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $875.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

