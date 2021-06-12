$194.07 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $194.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the highest is $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $682.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 224,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

