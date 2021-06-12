$2.01 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.99. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.15. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.