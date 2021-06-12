$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.34. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,233. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

