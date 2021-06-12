$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.25. 427,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,837. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

