$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $3.58. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,958. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

