20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

