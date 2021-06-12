20 20 Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,307,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.04 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $245.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.